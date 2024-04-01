Chicago Capital LLC Invests $538,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.85.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $356.88 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.12.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

