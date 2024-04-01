Chicago Capital LLC Invests $865,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ANET opened at $289.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

