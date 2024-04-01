Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

