Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

CB opened at $259.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

