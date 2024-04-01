Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 2,438 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

