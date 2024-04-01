Chicago Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 140 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,627.88 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,586.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3,323.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

