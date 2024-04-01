Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $112.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.