Chicago Capital LLC Sells 247 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $42,678,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,149,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,632,000 after purchasing an additional 474,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

