Chicago Capital LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $415.05 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $419.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

