Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.95. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

