Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $259.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.39.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.