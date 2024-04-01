Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 192 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $100.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

