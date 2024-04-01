Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Workday were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $272.75 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

