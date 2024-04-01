Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 1,229 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,478.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

