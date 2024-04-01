Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 38 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

