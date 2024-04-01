Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.