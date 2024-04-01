Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $478,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $170.85 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

