Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $520,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

