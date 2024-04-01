Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Newmont were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

