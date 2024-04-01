Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McKesson were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $536.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $540.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

