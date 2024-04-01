Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 41 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $262.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.