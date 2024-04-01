Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 43 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AON were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON stock opened at $333.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.72. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $284.85 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

