Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $17.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

