Citigroup Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Amundi bought a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $81,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $412,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

RE/MAX Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a market cap of $160.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 116.18% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

