Citigroup Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $115.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

