Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,715 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 32.57 and a quick ratio of 32.57. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on NG

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

