Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,427 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $782.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

