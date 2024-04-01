Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,664 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nelnet by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $94.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $260.66 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

