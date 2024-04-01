Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,715 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $378.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.49. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

