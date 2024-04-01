Citigroup Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 195,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter.

JHMD stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

