Citigroup Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $8.20 on Monday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $266.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.31 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

