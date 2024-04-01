Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 248,223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $1,454,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,703,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 74,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LPRO opened at $6.26 on Monday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $744.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

View Our Latest Report on Open Lending

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,501,500. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.