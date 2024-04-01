Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.58

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.58 and last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 55691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 329,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 279,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

