Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $127.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.38.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

