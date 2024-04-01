Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $120.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

