Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $190.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.