Claro Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $230.90 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average of $194.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.19.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

