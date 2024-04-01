Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

