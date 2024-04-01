Claro Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $344.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.02 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.