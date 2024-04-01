Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $137.92 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $9,860,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,123,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,055 shares of company stock worth $49,891,073. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

