Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,319 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $94.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,289 shares of company stock worth $9,886,913. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

