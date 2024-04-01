Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 4,569 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.86 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.