Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $244,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,140 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
LUV stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.