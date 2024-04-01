Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $344,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

HES opened at $152.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

