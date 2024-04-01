Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,355 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.06 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

