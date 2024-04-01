Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
SDVY opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
