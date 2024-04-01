Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SDVY opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.