Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $58.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.