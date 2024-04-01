Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,072,344 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 109.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

