Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGT opened at $524.34 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.