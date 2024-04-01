Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $201.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.76. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,440,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,737,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

